FCT Board tasks media houses on healthcare awareness campaigns

By Aderogba George

The FCT Primary Health Care Board (FPHCB) has expressed the need for effective media campaigns on healthcare programmes in the territory.

The Executive Secretary (ES), Dr Isah Vatsa, made the call during a media orientation on the forthcoming integrated vaccination for measles and meningitis.

Represented by the Director, Primary HealthCare, Dr Ruqayya Wamakko, Vatsa said the programne would hold between Nov. 3 and Nov. 14.

“Vaccination for measles will be given to children between the ages of nine months and 59 months, while that for meningitis will be given to children between eight months and nine years of age,” he said.

He said that Vitamin A supplementation, deworming of children and COVID-19 vaccination for adults would be administered during the exercise.

The executive secretary stated that the media had crucial roles to play in raising awareness about the importance of the healthcare programme.

“We need people from the grassroots to access this laudable initiative of the government. They can only know about it through the media,” he said.

Vatsa urged the media to inform and convince the public to take advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated.

“Vaccination for meningitis and measles is a periodic campaign. It is a national intervention aimed at protecting children from the two deadly diseases.

“Nigeria is on the middle belt of meningitis and the FCT is inclusive. The vaccine is to protect children and even adults from these diseases,“ he said.

He urged residents to access the vaccines at health centres and other fixed posts in strategic locations within their communities. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

