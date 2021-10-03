FCT Board restates commitment to quality education

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Secondary Education Board, has reiterated its commitment to provide quality education for residents of the territory.

Mr Yahaya Muhammad, Chairman of the board, gave the assurance on Saturday during a meeting of the Government Secondary School, Karshi, Abuja Parents/Teachers Association (PTA).

He was represented by Mr Ajayi Olatunde, Deputy Director in charge of PTA/NGO affairs at the board.

The chairman said that the association complements government`s efforts by making the school better.

“The board is doing everything possible to ensure that students learn one trade or the other before leaving the school,“ he said.

He urged parents to cooperate with the school authourity to give the students the best of education they deserved.

Muhammad noted that most parents have failed in their responsibilities to discipline their children.

The chairman urged parents to give their children quality education and training for them to be better citizens when they leave the school.

He said that teachers have critical roles to play in the upbringing of the students while they are in school.

Muhammad, who warned against bullying of students by the senior ones, said that there would be serious sanction for any student found culpable.

He urged parents to maintain a cordial relationship with the teachers.

Earlier, the Caretaker Chairman of the PTA, Mr Abubakar Yahuza, said that the association was doing its best in spite of the challenges of fund.

He said that the association had constructed desks for students to ease the problem of inadequate desks in the classrooms and also bought a photocopier for the school.

The chairman said the association had also intervened in the area of teaching staff by engaging PTA teachers in some important subjects.

He urged members of the association to continue to support it to provide more for the school.

Also speaking, the school principal, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim, said that the school had successfully completed some projects that would impact positively on teaching and learning.

This he said include the provision of overhead tanks for storage of water for students and members of staff.

He appreciated the efforts of the PTA for their interventions, adding that the provision and maintaining of boarding facilities cannot be left for government alone.

Ibrahim urged parents to continue to provide the needed support and advice for their wards.

He also urged parents and teachers to cooperate as they are pursuing common goals of making their children better citizens. (NAN)

