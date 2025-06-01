‎FCT becoming world class city under Tinubu, Wike – Former Deputy Speaker

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎Mr Chibudom Nwuche, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003, says the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is becoming a world class city under President Bola Tinubu and Nyesom Wike.



‎



‎By Philip Yatai



‎



‎Mr Chibudom Nwuche, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003, says the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is becoming a world class city under President Bola Tinubu and Nyesom Wike.



‎



‎Nwuche said this in Abuja on Saturday, when he accompanied the FCT minister on a routine inspection of ongoing projects in satellite towns in preparation for inauguration to celebrate President Bola Tinubu’s second anniversary.



‎



‎Some of the projects included the completed Market and Palace Road in Gwagwalada, completed 15-kilometre A2 to Pai and the ongoing 15.4-km Pai to Gumani in Kwali Area Council.



‎



‎The minister also inspected the ongoing dualisation of Ushafa to Military Checkpoint and War College Roads in Bwari Area Council.



‎



‎“Abuja is becoming something else; a world-class city and the developments are such that it covers both the urban and rural areas.



‎



‎“If we had been at this pace from 1999, Abuja would have long ago been much more than where it is today.



‎



‎“I have seen many ministers come and go but this is the one that really has made a great impact on the nation’s capital,” Nwuche said.



‎



‎The former lawmaker, who said Abuja was coming back to life, said that he had been to Gwagwalada, Kwali and Ushafa, stressing that the ongoing development was simply incredible in just two years.



‎



‎“I am quite amazed. Like at Kwali, we saw a lot of places for farmlands with water.



‎



‎“So, I think Abuja has come back to life,” he said.



‎



‎Nwuche also said that the the road projects were of world class quality, and commended Wike for putting his heart to the job.



‎



‎He equally commended Tinubu for giving Wike the opportunity to serve, and for the support required for the wonderful feats achieved so far. (NAN)(



‎