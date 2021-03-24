President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the 39th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ministries of Aviation, Agriculture, Power and Finance are expected to make presentations during the meeting.

Those physically in attendance of the meeting include the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and eight ministers.

The affected ministers are those of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami, and Agriculture Sabo Nanono.

Others are the Ministers of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouk, Aviation, Hadi Sirika and Power, Sale Mamman.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other cabinet members are participating in the weekly meeting from their various offices in Abuja.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

