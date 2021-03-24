FCT, Aviation, Power Ministries, others make presentations at FEC

President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over 39th virtual meeting of Federal Executive Council (FEC) at Council Chambers of Presidential Villa, Abuja.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Federal Capital (), Ministries of Aviation, Agriculture, and Finance are expected to make presentations during meeting.

Those physically in attendance of the meeting include the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and eight .

The affected are those of Information and , Lai Mohammed, Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami, and Agriculture Sabo Nanono.

Others are the of the Federal Capital , Mohammed Bello, Humanitarian Affairs, Management and Development, Sadiya Farouk, Aviation, Hadi Sirika and , Sale Mamman.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other cabinet members are participating in the weekly meeting from their various offices .(NAN)

