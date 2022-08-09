FCT area councils, stakeholders share N2.9b for June

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has disbursed N2.9 billion to the six Area Councils in the territory for June.

The Minister of State for FCT, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, who presided over the 166th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), said this when she briefed newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Aliyu urged the councils’ leadership to scale-up revenue generation with a view to meeting up critical needs of rural communities in the territory.

The minister, however, expressed displeasure over the attitude of some council authorities who have embarked on recruitment of staff without corresponding value for revenue generation.

She appealed to the chairmen to ensure that financial burden was not placed on the councils, just as she reiterated that the era of politics were over.

“While it is the responsibility of government at all levels to provide jobs, I am also of the opinion that such exercise should be done in corresponding value of revenue generation within your councils.

“It makes no sense to me if we carry out recruitment that will become financial burden to all of us.’’

Aliyu said that the breakdown of the figures released during the JAAC meeting showed that the sum of N622,223 million made available for distribution to the six area councils.

“And the sum of N2,280,916 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N2,903,139 billion.

“Similarly, distributions to area councils show that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N140,340 million, Gwagwalada got N90,790 million and Kuje received N128,422, million.

“Other area councils include, Bwari Area Council which received N89,245 million, Abaji got N92,585 million, Kwali received N80,840 million, bringing the total sum to N622,223 million disbursed to the six area councils.’’

The minister said that the distribution to other critical stakeholders include: Primary School Teachers which gulped N1,917,556 billion, 15 per cent Pension Funds took N226,478 million.

“One per cent Training Fund gulped N29,031 million, while 10 per cent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107,849 million, bringing the total sum to N2,280,916 billion.’’

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola and Mandate Secretary Area Council Services, Hon. Ibrahim Dantsoho.

Others are the Director of Administration and Finance, FCT Area Council Services Secretariat, Mrs Omolola Olanipekun, as well as the chairmen of the six area councils among others. (NAN)

