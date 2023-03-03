FCT area councils, others share over N3bn allocation

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The six Federal Capital Territory Area Councils and other stakeholders have received over N3 billion as their share of statutory allocation for the month of January.



The figure, N3,015,446,815.55 billion represents a 20.3 per cent decrease when compared to the N3,786,194,845.78 billion shared in the month of December 2022.

Dr Ramatu Aliyu, the FCT Minister of State, who was represented by the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja.



She, who spoke while presiding over the 175th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), meeting, expressed satisfaction over the judicious use of the funds by the area council chairmen.



Aliyu, however, stated that a breakdown of the figures released during the JAAC meeting indicates that N723,868,728.40 million was made available for distribution to the six area councils.



” While the sum of N2,291,578,087.15 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N3,015,446,815.55billion.



” Similarly, distributions to the six area councils show that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) received N163,631,841.79 million, while Gwagwalada got N109,288,213.43 million and Kuje received N245,474,216.86 million.



” Other area councils include, Bwari Area Council which received N97,895,762.75 million, Abaji got N110,623,487.51million while Kwali received N96,955,206.07 million, bringing the total to N723,868,728.40 million disbursed to six area councils,” she said.



The minister also explained that the distribution to other critical stakeholders include: Primary School Teachers which gulped N1,927,095,222.79 billion, 15 per cent Pension Funds took N226,478,989.57million, One per cent Training Fund gulped N30,154,469.16million.



” While 10 per cent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107,849,405.63million, bringing the total sum to N2,291,578,087.15billion.”

Aliyu, who expressed displeasure over poor sanitation in most of the area councils, directed the Coordinator of Satellite Towns Development Department, to liaise with the council chairmen towards finding solution to this.



The minister acknowledged that the refuse dumps in the satellite towns were quite challenging for the department to cope with.

” There is urgent need for the council chairmen to take part in the cleaning responsibility in the satellite towns,” she said.



Those present at the 175th JAAC meeting include Director Human Resource Management, Mohammed Bashir, Mandate Secretary Area Council Services, Ibrahim Dantsoho and FCT representative in Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Malam Abubakar Hussain.



Others include the Chairman of Abaji Area Council, Abubakar Abdullahi, Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Sabo and the Chairman of Bwari Area Council, John Gabaya.(NAN)