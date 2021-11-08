FCT Area Councils get N4.7bn as statutory allocation for Sept.

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has disbursed N4.7 billion to its six Area Councils and other stakeholders as their share of statutory allocation for the month of September.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, who presided over the 158th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), made the disclosure, on Monday in Abuja.

She commended all the stakeholders for their cooperation, in spite of the challenges recorded in the past.

According to her, the figure shows an increase of revenue from N4.5 billion disbursed in the month of August, representing 4.4 per cent increase.

The minister explained that the increase in the allocation was as a result of a increase in the statutory revenue allocation from the Federation Account.

She said the figures released indicated that the sum of N2.7 billion was made available for distribution to the six area councils.

” While the sum of N1.9 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N4.7 billion.

” However, distributions to area councils show that the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N517.8 million.

” In the same vein, Gwagwalada got N509 million and Kuje received N448 million.

” Others include: Bwari Area Council received N425 million, Abaji got N457 million and Kwali received N436 million.

” This brings the total sum to N2.7 billion disbursed to the six area councils,” she said.

.Aliyu said the distribution to other stakeholders are: Primary School Teachers, which gulped N1. 5billion.

It also includes 15 per cent Pension Funds gulped N226 million and one per cent Training Fund taking N47. 2 million.

” While 10 per cent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N107.8 million, bringing the total sum to N1.9 billion,” the minister said.

Aliyu called for more commitment on the part of all stakeholders and commended them for showing understanding in the distribution of monthly allocations.

Present at the 158th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), meeting were: The FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, Chairmen of the six area councils and Acting Secretary Area Council Services Secretariat, Mrs Omolola Olanipekun.

Others were: Commissioner representing the FCT in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Sen. Tanko Abari, as well as a representative of the Accountant-General’s Office, amongst others. (NAN)

