Mr Angulu Loko, former Chairman of Abaji Area Council, FCT, has picked the chairmanship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Feb. 12, 2022 chairmanship election in the area.

Loko emerged the winner after he polled 150 votes to defeat his close opponent, Abubakar Umar Abdullahi, who got 123 votes, while Alhaji Nda Yaba, got 13 votes and the immediate former secretary of the council, Alhaji Kamal Adamu Shuaibu, scored 10 votes.

The chairman of the party’s electoral committee, Mr Yusuf Gagdi declared Angulu Loko, as winner of the party’s chairmanship primaries amidst tight security in the area.

Gagdi said that a total of 307 delegates were accredited out of 320, while nine invalid votes were recorded during the party’s primaries.

In his reaction, Loko said he was overwhelmed with the support given to him by the party’s delegates to vote for his emergence at the primaries.

He commended the efforts of the APC stakeholders, party elders, women and youth groups, especially the council Chairman, Abdulrahman Ajiya, for his support to clinch the party’s ticket.

However, he added that he would consolidate on the good work he had done during his first term as chairman of the council in 2004.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Angulu Loko, was first elected as chairman of the council on the platform of the defunct All Nigeria People’s Party (ANPP) in 2004.

In his bid to clinch a second term, he lost out to the former chairman of the council, Alhaji Musa Yahaya Muhammad of the PDP in 2006. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

