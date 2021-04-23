Mr Abdullahi Sabo, the incumbent Chairman of Kuje Area Council, FCT, has been declared winner of the chairmanship primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the area.The Chairman of the electoral committe in the area, Mr Ifeanyi Igwe,

anounced that the delegates in Kuje had endorsed the incumbent Sabo as a consensus candidate along with all serving councilors in the 10 electoral wards.Igwe said the voting was to fulfill all constitutional requirements as the candidates would be flying the flag of the party in February 2022 Area Council Chairmanship elections.Reacting,

Sabo expressed appreciation to the delegates and promised not to betray the trust given to him, but to consolidate on his achievements for the development of the area.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the atmosphere at the venue was peaceful and orderly with cultural music to entertain delegates and party supporters. (NAN)

