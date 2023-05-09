FCT approves completion of Nyanya bus terminal

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Federal Capital Territory Executive Committee (FCT EXCO) has approved the completion of the Nyanya Bus Terminal in Nayanya, a suburb of Abuja.

The Director, Information and Communications, FCT, Malam Muhammad Sule, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the meeting, presided over by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, was attended by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, Chief of Staff to the Minister, Bashir Mai-Borno and others.

Sule said that the completion of the Bus Terminal was expected to curtail traffic gridlock in and from the Nyanya axis into the Federal Capital City, Abuja.

He said that the FCT EXCO took the decision during its 18th meeting held on Monday at the FCTA Banquet Hall, Gwarinpa I District (Life-Camp), Abuja.

He stated that the approval for the construction of the terminal was aimed at restoring the access road corridors leading to the project site.

He also said that the EXCO approved the general redesign of the layout to reflect appropriate land use.

“The approval of the Terminal Buildings goes along with associated External Works and Access Roads to the plots for ease and comfort of the motorists plying the route.”

NAN reports that the new Nyanya terminal was conceived by the FCT Administration as a result of the multiple bomb blasts at the temporary Nyanya Bus Terminal on April 14, 2014.

The idea of a new terminal was conceived by the administration after the bomb blasts because of its attendant health hazards and security implications of continuous use of the same Terminal.

The six hectares bus terminal that is located in Nyanya within the precinct bounded by the Karu and Karshi interchanges off the Abuja-Keffi Federal Highway is expected to bring relief to motorists plying that axis. (NAN)