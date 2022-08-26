FCT agency, NIMASA donates equipments to Abuja hospital

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in collaboration with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) have donated medical equipment to the Asokoro District Hospital, Abuja.

Presenting the medical equipment to the hospital, the Director-General of NIMASA, Alhaji Bashir Jamoh said the gesture was part of efforts of the agency to add value to the services of the hospital.

Represented by Mr Isichei Osamgbi, Director Special Duties, NIMASA, Jamoh also stated that the donation was part of the corporate social responsibility of the agency.

” We will remain partners with FEMA and the hospital in the service to humanity. The gesture is to support FEMA and Asokoro Hospital for the good job of caring for the sick and those in emergencies.”

Earlier, the Director-General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, explained that the choice of Asokoro district hospital was due to harmonious working relationship between the agency and the hospital.

“Asokoro District Hospital is our partners and our first point of contact whenever there is an emergency. And they have never rejected us.”

The FEMA boss, who explained that the donation was symbolic, stated that FEMA is conducting a needs assessment of all hospitals in the FCT and would make more donations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the equipment donated include five drip stands, 10 thermostats, five suturing packs, one autoclave sterilizer and two delivery packs.

Others are two beds, one suction machine, 10 bed sheets, some hand sanitizers and nose masks. (NAN)

