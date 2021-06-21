FCT: Agency moves to boost rural entrepreneurship, empower 200 women, youths

The Abuja Enterprise Agency (AEA), on Monday restated commitment to building the capacity of rural communities as a strategy of achieving its mandate to empower women and youths in the FCT.

Malam Shehu Abdulkadir, the Acting Managing-Director of the agency, gave the assurance in Abuja at the opening ceremony for Rural Skills Acquisition and Sensitisation Initiative (RuSASI) training for 200 women and youths.

Abdulkadir said the training was designed to build the capacity of rural communities to produce basic sanitary items such as hand sanitisers, liquid soaps and antiseptics.

He said the training was part of the agency’s support to the people and to serve as a means of curbing Coronavirus, while helping the beneficiaries to become economically self-reliant.

He said the programme would nurture Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in rural communities to achieve their full potential.

Abdulkadir said that the initiative was structured to facilitate the acquisition of skills in sectors such as confectionary, disinfectants, organic fertilisers and others.

“We will also build their entrepreneurial skills in areas such as book keeping, saving culture, customer relationship and marketing and sales amongst others modules to effectively start and manage your business.

“No fewer than 200 women and youths will be trained and further supported with starter packs to start their businesses.

“It will interest you to note that this edition of RuSASI is expanded to include AMAC, Kwali, Kuje and Abaji Area Councils.

“This programme is scheduled to hold consecutively for four weeks in the aforementioned locations.’’

Abdulkadir, however, urged all participants to take the training with utmost importance, noting that evaluation would be conducted to determine participants who would be supported with starter packs and grants.

“There will also be a business pitch where participants will demonstrate their business acumen and the viability of their ideas. We are aiming to build world class business leaders.’’

Ms Aisha Babangida, the Chairperson, Better Life Programme for the African Rural Woman, an NGO, said the organisation was committed to the overall development of the rural woman.

Babangida, who was represented by Mr Shem Ayegba, the Chief Operations Officer, she said the group was proud of the rural skills acquisition and sensitisation initiative.

She promised that the group would continue to extend hands of support to see to the continuous success of the programme.

Also, the Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Alhaji Adamu Candido, urged the FCT administration to continue to strengthen the Abuja Enterprise Agency to deliver its mandate. (NAN)

