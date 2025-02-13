FCT achieved 90% 2024 budget performance – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says the FCT Administration has achieved 90 per cent of its N1.1 trillion 2024 budget.

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says the FCT Administration has achieved 90 per cent of its N1.1 trillion 2024 budget.

Wike stated this after inspecting some ongoing projects in the capital city, in Abuja on Thursday.

The projects inspected are the ongoing construction of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal and the road network and ongoing renovation of the International Conference Centre (ICC).

Others are the two interchanges, one at Ahmadu Bello way, connecting Wole Soyinka Way and the other connecting Wole Soyinka Way with Murtala Mohammed Expressway.

The minister explained that all the ongoing projects were captured in the 2024 budget whose implementation had been extended to June 2025.

He added that new projects have been captured in the 2025 FCT proposed budget, which President Bola Tinubu would submit to the National Assembly for appropriation in due course.

Wike, who could not hide his satisfaction with the spate of work, expressed optimism that ICC would be completed and handed over in late April or early May.

He also said that the contractor executing the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal would hand over the complete project in September.

“We have also agreed with Gilmor, the contractor executing the two interchanges, that the project would be ready for inauguration to celebrate the 2nd anniversary of Tinubu’s administration.

“The contractors are doing well, and we are equally up to date on our payment so as not to give them an excuse to default on the delivery dates,” Wike said. (NAN)