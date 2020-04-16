FCT: 90 suspected persons test negative for COVID-19 – FCTA

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has confirmed that 90 suspected persons who showed symptoms of COVID-19, have tested negative.

The FCTA on its Twitter handle Thursday, tweeted that those tested were from the Mpape community of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The Administration maintained that everyone with a history of cough, fever, catarrh, chest pain and difficulty in breathing in various communities of Abuja, would be screened.

“During community active case search, department of public health detected and tested the persons whose test came back as negative.

“As FCTA continues Community Active Case Search in various communities of Abuja, results of 90 clients from Mpape community testing, have all returned negative to COVID-19.

“This is to detect anyone with COVID-19 and get them treated promptly to break the chain of transmission in FCT,” the tweet read.

Abuja presently has 58 out of Nigeria’s 407 coronavirus cases, while 23 of those cases have been discharged.