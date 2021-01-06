FCMB appoints Yemisi Edun as Acting Managing Director

By Chimezie Godfrey

The First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Plc has appointed Yemisi Edun as acting Managing Director.

This was disclosed in a statement by the FCMB Management through the Bank’s Twitter handle.

The statement said, “In line with normal corporate practice, Mrs Yemisi Edun is Acting as the Managing Director of FCMB in the interim period while Mr Adam Nuru is on leave.

“She has not been appointed as the substantive Managing Director,” the statement read.

Mr Nuru has been at the centre of an alleged sex scandal and the latest appointment is seen as the bank’s deft move to protect its corporate interest.