FCE Yola provides foodstuffs as palliatives to 1,500 students

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The management of the Federal College of Education (FCE) has distributed foodstuffs as palliatives to no fewer than 1,500 students of the college.

Prof. Usman Degereji, Provost of the institution, made this known during the formal distribution of the commodities in Yola on Tuesday.

“We have equally extended the gesture to our staff as part of our effort to motivate them,” he said.

According to him, the institution spent N7 millon to procure the noodles, saying we need to support our students considering the current economic challenges.

“We are not unaware of the hardship caused by the removal of the petroleum subsidy,” he said.

Malam Abubakar Bello, Dean, School of Sciences, appreciated the school management for coming to the aid of the staff and students at this critical time.

He also lauded the management for providing shuttle vehicles that would be conveying the staff and students to and from the school. (NAN)

