Mr Wahab Azeez, Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos, says the institution has fortified its guards to beef up security.



Azeez told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos, that there was need to enormously make learning environment safe for students and members of staff.



He said it was only under safe atmosphere that students and lecturers could be comfortable to teach and learn.



The provost said that security of lives and property in the college remained a priority on the management’s plans.



“Our college has equipped the securitymen on campus with modern equipment and gadgets to make them combat ready in case of any attack on students or staff.



“The securitymen have also been trained on how to detect criminals and cultists on the campus.



“We have also extensively engaged the services of armed security men to beef up security in the campus,” he said.



Azeez urged the students and members of staff to take cognisance of the development and comport themselves with dignity, especially in and around the college environment.



The provost said that the installation of the CCTV was still in progress, as the contractors were still on ground doing the needful.



According to him, the project will be more accelerated when the students are on holidays.

“Work is in progress on the installation of the CCTV in the college.



“They are somehow limited now to capture some parts until when there won’t be restrictions on no-go areas because of students’ presence on campus.



“Most cablings needed to be done, especially along the perimeter fences close to students’ hostel areas, to prevent intruders and criminally-minded people from the hostels.”



According to him, it is when all these are done that the CCTV can be made active, and the facility will enable students to have access to security information on campus.



The provost said that the COVID-19 protocols were still being observed in the college, with the setting up of monitoring team.



He said that wearing of nose masks and washing of hands was compulsory for the college staff and students. (NAN)

