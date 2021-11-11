FCE (Technical) Bichi hails FG over payment of outsourced workers’ salaries

The Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical), Bichi, Prof. Bashir Muhammad-Fagge, has commended the Federal Government over the provision of funds for the Public Sector Outsource Services.

Muhammad-Fagge made the commendation at a News conference on Thursday in Bichi, Kano State.

He described the gesture as a relief, adding that it eased the difficulties being experienced by the institution and the outsourced workers.

“It is indeed a great relief that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has funded the 2004 Nigerian Public Sector Reforms and Outsourcing Service Policy.”

He said that the present government’s efforts towards educational development in the country is worthy of commendation.

The Provost said that salaries of the outsourced workers including security and cleaners were delayed for almost a year due to paucity of fund.

Muhammad-Fagge said that outstanding salaries of the affected workers had been paid through their individual companies.

The Provost urged the outsourced workers to reciprocate the gesture by dedicating themselves to duty.

In his remarks, Mr Musa Muhammad, representative of the MU Security Company, lauded the gesture, adding that their outstanding salaries had been paid fully.

“We thank the Federal Government and management of the college for ensuring full payment of the outstanding salaries,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Huzaifa Adam, representative of Mikiya Cleaning, expressd appreciated the effort of the school management and Federal Government towards addressing their plight. (NAN)

