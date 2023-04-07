FCE (Technical) Akoka matriculates 412 freshers

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

The Provost, Federal College of Education (FCE) (Technical) Akoka, Lagos, Dr. Wahab Azeez, on Thursday assured newly enrolled students of an environment conducive to learning in the institution.

Azeez made the promise during the matriculation of 412 students for the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and Professional Diploma in Education (PDE) 2022/2023 academic session, at the college.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the matriculants comprise 382 NCE and 30 PDE students.

Azeez described matriculation as a ceremony at which fresh students are fully integrated into the academic community.

He urged them to ensure that they derive the greatest benefits from the resources available in the College.

“These and many more are part of our efforts, including adequate security, to make them comfortable because these are the youths and our future leaders that will take over from us,” he said.

Azeez said that the college management took the issue of security very seriously, with surveillance 24/7 by its engaged guards and Close Circuit Television (CCTV) to detect criminals.

He said that the college remained focused and committed to the philosophy and value upon which it was established in 1976 — to produce qualitative science, technical, business and vocational education graduates.

The provost said that graduates were expected to, in turn, utilise their skills in relevant areas towards the development needs of the Nigerian nation.

“I have the firm belief as your provost that you will derive maximum benefits from various courses being offered in the college, if you pursue your studies with seriousness, vigour, perseverance and discipline,” he said.

On the sideline, he commented on the declining enrollment for NCE and PDE programmes, saying welfare packages such as scholarships from the Federal Government would serve as motivation and attract students.

According to him, the declining enrollment of students is being addressed in the Committee of Provosts, especially the Committee of Federal Post-Graduates, to make sure that the population is increased.

Speaking, Desmond Osakuni, the President, Students Union Government (SUG) encouraged the fresh students to take advantage of the abundant learning infrastructure available in the college.

He charged them to familiarise themselves with the well-trained and qualified academic and non-academic members of staff and enjoy quality education in order to make meaningful contributions to nation building.

Osakuni urged the students not to hesitate to contact the Students Union office when facing difficulties affecting their well-being in the college. (NAN)