FCE Pankshin students resume 7 months after COVID-19 break

The students of Federal College of Education (FCE), Pankshin, on Monday returned in excitement seven months after they were forced home by the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The College Registrar, Mrs Elizabeth Homsuk, had announced resumption of the college for academic activities on Nov. 9 for the NCE I and NCE II along with 100, 200 and 300 Levels B.Ed students. Homsuk also announced that NCE III and 400 Level students would resume on Nov. 23. Some of the returning students told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Pankshin that the re-opening of the institution was a “big relief and welcome development”.

“In fact, l am so excited to be back to school, after a forced and unprepared stay at home ordered by the Federal Government due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, ” Ms Plangnan John, a 300 level student told NAN. “When the announcement for resumption was made by the management, my joy knew no bound. You can’t believe that I left my parents house in Mangu on Sunday for Pankshin, just to ensure that I am away from home,” she said. According to her, seven months of staying at home is boring and frustrating, which explains why I left home before the resumption day for the room I rented in Pankshin to stay, due to inadequate hostel accommodation. Also speaking, Ezekiel Dashe, NCE II student, said he was overwhelmed with joy to be back in school after a long holiday slammed on Nigerian schools at all levels by the government.

Dashe thanked the government and the college management for the re-opening of the institution for resumption of academic activities. “It’s very unfortunate that the closure of the college due to the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected our academic calendar but by God’s grace we shall overcome it,” he said.

For Mrs Lydia Danjuma, a 300-Level student, the seven-month forced holiday was a blessing in disguise, as she was able to adhere strictly to the six months exclusive breastfeeding period as prescribed by medical experts. “Even though I missed a lot academically, during the lock down, my baby and I gained at the home front. All the same I am glad we are back to continue from where we stopped, ” Danjuma said. NAN reports that the three banks in the college community witnessed a large turnout of resuming students, who were trying to pay either tuition fees or department/faculty dues. (NAN)