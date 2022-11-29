FCE, Kontagora honours Sani Bello, 4 others with awards of excellence

By Aminu Garko

Management of Federal College of Education (FCE), Kontagora, on Tuesday, honoured Retired Col. Sani Bello and four others for their contributions to the development of the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Aliyu Abdullahi, Hon. Abdullahi Garba, representating Kontagora/Mariga federal constituency, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance and Prof Haruna Rashid, the institution’s Provost, were also given awards.

Chairman, Governing Council of the college, Alhaji Jalal Arabi, said that the personalities were honoured for their efforts at providing basic infrastructures which had greatly enhanced learning in the institution.

He recalled that Bello, one of the awardees, renovated the school multi-purpose hostels, among several interventions projects in the college.

“Management of the college lauded the efforts of these distinguished Nigerians who have been of immense blessings to the college through provision of the required infrastructure.

“For other compatriots who are not part of these awards recipients, their services and contributions to the college are not unnoticed and shall be acknowledged and openly rewarded in due time.

“The institution is also one of the most peaceful in the country due to the diligence and dedication of the management, students and members of the academic board.

“We are battle ready to sustain the tempo in our collective resolve toward providing qualitative and sound education for our students,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Prof. Rasid lauded the organisers of the awards.

“I am further motivated to give my best toward the uplift of the college by providing purposeful leadership, mentorship and perpetually attracting projects that will enhance better working conditions for staff members and conducive learning atmosphere for students,” he said.

He noted that the management of the college had rehabilitated the students’ hostels, constructed more lecture theatres, built and furnished staff quarters and expanded the college clinic.

He also noted the construction of an ultra-modern library and science laboratory as well as an ICT complex and a multi-purpose auditorium, among others.

According to Rashid, the achievements wouldn’t have been possible without the unflinching support of the management team and others to see the birth of a world- class institution that will be the envy for all. (NAN)