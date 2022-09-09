FCE Katsina matriculates 1,177 students for degree, NCE programmes

By Abbas Bamalli

The Federal College of Education (FCE), Katsina has matriculated 1,177 students for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The Registrar of the college, Alhaji Garba Isyaku told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Katsina, that the College admitted the students for undergraduate and Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) programmes.

He said the matriculation for NCE students held on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, while that for the undergraduate conducted on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

He said the students comprised of 1,050 for NCE and 127 degree programmes, adding the undergraduates had been admitted into 100 and 200 levels, respectively.

The registrar said the college conducted admission exercise prior to strike by the Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU).

He said the students had been matriculated sequel to the suspension of the industrial action by the union, and resumed their studies.

According to him, the college is offering undergraduate programmes in affiliation with the Bayero University Kano (BUK), adding that the University had approved two new degree programmes billed to commence in 2022/2023 academic year.

He listed the programmes include BSc. Ed Agricultural Education and B.Ed Adult and Non Formal Education.

He said the Provost of the college Dr Aliyu Idris Funtua enjoined the students to dedicate themselves to their studies to achieve academic excellence.

“The Provost also advised them to shun drug abuse, cultism and other vices,” he said.

According to him, the College is running undergraduate programmes including B.Sc Ed Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Physical Health, B.A. Ed. Arabic, English, Hausa and Islamic Studies. (NAN)

