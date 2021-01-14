FCE Abeokuta releases guidelines, dates for 2020/2021 Post – UTME screening

The Management of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Abeokuta, has announced Jan. 18 as the date to start the 2020/2021 Post-UTME screening.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday by the institution’s Registrar, Dr Gabriel Adebayo.

Adebayo said that the screening which would start on Monday, would hold till Thursday every week at 9 a.m. prompt, at Maina Hall of the college.

He said that no fewer than 2,000 candidates were being expected for the exercise.