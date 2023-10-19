FCDA refutes purported demolition of National Mosque

By Philip Yatai

The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), on Thursday, dismissed as misleading media reports insinuating that the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike has ordered partial demolition of the National Mosque, Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by the Head, Public Relations/Information, FCDA, Mr Richard Nduul, in Abuja on Thursday.

“The attention of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has been drawn to an online news story that the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike has given the Executive Secretary, Mr Shehu Ahmad 24 hours to explain the government’s position concerning the partial demolition of the National Mosque.

“The FCDA wishes to state unequivocally that as far as it is concerned, the news is fake or at best a mixed up by the reporter.

“There was no time whatsoever that the Honourable Minister of the FCT directed for the demolition of the National Mosque nor did the Executive Secretary receive any directive pertaining to the demolition of the National Mosque,” it said.

The statement explained that members of the Abuja Mosque Management Committee led by the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, visited the minister on Wednesday.

It explained that during the visit, the chairman appealed for more time to develop the two plots of land allocated to the National Mosque by the FCT Administration.

“One of which (Plot 63) is substantially affected by a future road development – the Inner Northern Expressway (INEX) and for which an alternative or replacement is being awaited.

“This is in view of the recent revocation of land title allocations which have remained undeveloped over time.

“It was in the light of the above therefore that Wike who at the time was yet to be briefed on the development, directed Ahmad, to immediately brief him within 24 hours on the issue of the National Mosque Lands.

“It is pertinent to state that the minister’s directive on the status of the lands allocated to the National Mosque, was contrary to what the reporter portrays as the demolition of the National Mosque,” it explained.

The statement added that as a further demonstration of good faith, the Minister assured the delegation of the support of the FCT Administration in the maintenance of the National Mosque.

This, it said, includes the National Christian Center which were all National Monuments.

“The above explanation is the true and correct reflection of what actually transpired, and this could also be further confirmed from the National Mosque Management Board.

“It is therefore hoped that this explanation will bring a closure to the so-called National Mosque demolition fallacy,” the statement said. (NAN)

