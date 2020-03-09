FCDA activates traffic Masterplan

Lesley Muosowo Otu- Abuja

The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) has announced the activation of the Abuja Masterplan in respect of Sani Abacha Drive in the Central Business District of the nation’s capital.

The drive in question is that separating the Central Bank headquarters and National Christian Centre. This will become a one-way drive from the National Mosque through 5th Street down to NTA headquarters with effect from Monday, March 9, 2020.

Specifically, the following would apply in compliance with FCDA enforcement requirements:

Henceforth, no driving towards the National Mosque from the NTA Headquarters /CBN/ Ecumenical Centre.

While activating the masterplan, management the FCDA management expressed commitment to mobilize all relevant enforcement agencies to ensure compliance with the above and would advise all to continue to be law-abiding and cooperate with them accordingly, as well as adhere to the advisory contained therein.

Meanwhile, gridlock and confusion on that road is envisaged till motorists understand the new traffic rule.