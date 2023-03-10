FCCPC wants hospitals, health stakeholders to strengthen patients care regulation

By Ginika Okoye

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has emphasised the need for hospitals and stakeholders in the health sector to strengthen their patients’ care regulation.

The Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Mr Babatunde Irukera said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday.

Irukera was reacting to the verdict of a Corona inquest into the death of a Lagos-based chef, Mrs Adepeju Ugboma, after undergoing hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) at Premier Medical Centre, Lekki, Lagos State.

Irukera welcomed the verdict of the Coroner in the case given by Chief Magistrate Mukaila Fadeyi on March 9.

He said the Commission upon the death of Ugboma, opened an investigation with the expectation that consumer protection issues associated with standard of care would be addressed.

“The coroner’s conclusion that Premier failed to exercise due diligence prior to the procedure from a corporate responsibility standpoint shows the importance of FCCPC’s role in this case and other medical case.

“It also emphasised infringed Rights 11 of the FCCPC’s Patients’ Bill of Rights (PBoR).

“The PBoR 11 reiterates the right to quality care in accordance with prevailing standards and other provisions of the FCCPA.”

According to Irukera, the conclusion that Premier failed in the duty of care it owned to a patient underscores the role and need for strengthening patient care regulation.

“This is in addition to and apart from individual practitioner professional regulation.

“The FCCPC is grateful to Lagos State and the coroner in this case, and other parties to the inquest such as Evercare Hospital for the commitment demonstrated through this process,” he said.

NAN reports that the Chief Magistrate in his verdict, said that Ugboma’s surgery lacked due diligence on the part of the physicians who performed it.

Fadeyi said that autopsy carried out on her revealed that the deceased died from massive inter-abdominal bleeding, as 500ml of blood and 900ml of clotted blood were found in her abdomen.

He said that the deceased’s medical history was poorly documented, adding that doctors of Premier Medical Centre failed to involve appropriate surgeons.

According to him, absence of vital machines and unwillingness of the doctors to address the issues immediately after surgery were questionable.

NAN reports that Ugboma died on April 25, 2021, in a bid to remove fibroids.

The surgery was done on April 23, 2021, at the Premier before being transferred to Evercare Hospital due to complications from the surgery but was pronounced dead shortly after.

NAN reports that FCCPC had set up a panel of public enquiry to probe the death of Ugboma while the corona was set up by the Lagos State Government to investigate the case. (NAN)