FCCPC sets up task force for effective consumer protection

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has set up a sustainable consumption task force to ensure effective consumer protection principles.

Its Executive Officer, Mr Babatunde Irukera, in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the decision to set up the task force was part of adoptions made by regulatory stakeholders in March.

Irukera said the aim was to adopt certain guiding principles and develop an enforceable framework from both the self regulatory and public regulation standpoints.

Members of the task force include representatives of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), Federal Ministry of Health and Environment.

The officer said the commission also resolved to adopt certain guiding principles for sustainable consumption.

He listed some of the principles to include encouraging consumers to purchase recyclable products and to encourage the farm-to-fork principle.

Others are to promote the development and use of international standards and promote transparent labeling with respect to specific sustainable claims, among others.

”On March 19, 2020, at the annual World Consumer Rights Day of 2020, in furtherance of the global theme for the year; “The Sustainable Consumer”; FCCPC and stakeholders promoted and proposed the adoption of certain guiding principles for sustainable consumption.

”The stakeholders also resolved to establish a taskforce to develop an enforceable framework from both the self regulatory and public regulation standpoints.

”Members of the taskforce recognised and agreed that as policy makers, regulators, watchdogs and industry players; together, they are the “conscience of operation” and owe a responsibility to the present and future generations.

”The work and impact of the taskforce is what will translate these commendable initiatives to credible efforts and meritorious outcomes,” he explained. (NAN)