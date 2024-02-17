FCCPC reopens Sahad stores previously sealed for extorting customers

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has reopened the head office of Sahad supermarket previously sealed for customers extortion and lack of transparency in prices fixing.

The Acting Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, Dr Adamu Abdullahi, said this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Abdullahi said the reopening followed a mutual understanding and commitment from the store to implement transparent pricing practices.

He said the Commission was aware that similar practices might be happening at other Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) outlets nationwide.

Abdullahi advised supermarkets or outlets engaging in customers extortion to desist from such practices immediately to avoid consequences.

”Businesses are expected to display transparent pricing information to empower consumers to make informed purchasing decisions, especially during challenging economic times.

”The FCCPC remains committed to combating all forms of exploitative or misleading practices that undermine consumer rights.

”The FCCPA protects consumer rights and prohibits deceptive business practices.

”Section 115 outlines potential penalties for violations, including fines for organisations and imprisonment for directors.

”The FCCPC encourages all businesses to adhere to fair and transparent pricing practices to ensure consumer protection and a healthy market environment,” the acting executive vice chairman said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Commission had on Friday sealed the supermarket for customers extortion and lack of transparency in prices. (NAN)

By Ginika Okoye