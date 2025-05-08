 FCCPC hails court ruling on MultiChoice price probe

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has welcomed the Federal High Court’s ruling affirming its authority to investigate alleged exploitative

By Ginika Okoye

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has welcomed the Federal High Court’s ruling affirming its authority to investigate alleged exploitative practices by MultiChoice Nigeria Limited.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MultiChoice had filed a suit seeking to restrain the FCCPC from investigating its recent price increases for DStv and GOtv services.

In a statement on Thursday

in Abuja signed by Mr Ondaje Ijagwu, Director of Corporate Affairs, the commission quoted its Executive Vice Chairman, Mr Tunji Bello, who described the ruling as a victory for the rule of law.

Bello said the judgment marked a significant step toward preventing procedural tactics aimed at obstructing lawful regulatory oversight.

“It sends a clear message that regulatory agencies will not be hindered by procedural roadblocks when exercising their lawful mandate to ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability in the marketplace,” Bello said.

He added that Nigerian consumers could be assured of the commission’s commitment to investigating and addressing exploitative pricing and other anti-consumer practices in line with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018.

The Commission noted that MultiChoice had ignored its invitation in February and went ahead with another subscription rate hike, just eight months after a similar increase.

Rather than responding to the FCCPC’s inquiries, MultiChoice filed a legal application to stop the commission from probing the rationale behind its frequent price adjustments.

NAN reports that Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court dismissed the suit, describing it as an abuse of court process.

The ruling came after MultiChoice’s counsel, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), complained in suit FHC/ABJ/CS/379/2025 that the FCCPC continued sending letters threatening sanctions in spite of ongoing litigation.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)