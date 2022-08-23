FCCPC board probes death of Director in office 

By Ginika Okoye

The Governing Board of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has instituted an investigative panel into the death of its North-West Zonal Director.

A statement by Mr Tam Tamunokonbia, the Secretary of the Board in Abuja on Tuesday, said the late Director, Mr Julius Haruna, died in the commission’s office on Wednesday in Katsina.Tamunokonbia said that available information showed that Haruna was involved in a dispute which escalated to fisticuffs with Ms Muibat Abdusalam, another employee of the commission.

He said the board had also directed an immediate, but temporary relief of relevant leadership and operatives within the commission to ensure fair, transparent and credible investigation.Tamunokonbia said that Dr Ben Nwoye, a legal practitioner and a member of the board had been appointed as the chairman of the Independent Internal Investigation Panel.He said that retired AVM Wakili Ahmed, another member of the board, was also appointed as a co-chairman of the panel.Tamunokonbia said the board directed that representatives from the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, be invited as members of the panel.”

The Katsina State Police command is currently continuing its own investigations.”Ms Abdusalam is currently detained by the command.”The commission will continue to make appropriate, full and frank disclosures of information, any investigative outcomes and or judicial processes, where applicable.”

The commission notwithstanding continues to discharge its mandate including across the North-West region,” he said.He said the board extended its condolence to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased. (NAN)

