FCCPC bags outstanding achievement consumer education award in Australia

By Ginika Okoye

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has bagged the International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network (ICPEN) Outstanding Achievement Consumer Education Award.

Announcing the award on Wednesday, ICPEN, on its official Twitter handle @ICPEN_est1992, said Nigeria through the FCCPC won the award for non-discrimination of its consumers.

Mr Babatunde Irukera, the Executive Vice Chairman of FCCPC, also confirmed the award on his official Twitter handle @TundeIrukera.

Irukera said the award was a call to more work.

”FCCPC again wins an internationally respected award on a global platform.

”We can prioritise competition regulation and consumer protection equally as our awards in both prove.

”We keep at the work, there is still travel ahead.

”No respites till consumers get a better deal, we move.

”Well done to a dedicated team for a series of outstanding performances and recognition.

”Introspectively, the recognitions are calls to do more for more.

”A fair market and respecting consumers may be hard work, but neither is utopian, so we must keep at this work; it’s our calling,” Irukera said.

Similarly, the commission on its official Twitter handle @fccpcnigeria, said the award was presented at the annual conference of ICPEN in Sydney, Australia.

It said the award was a testament to the FCCPC’s commitment to promoting choice and ensuring fairness.

”We will keep striving to make a positive impact on the lives of the country’s consumers,” it said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ICPEN is an organisation of consumer protection government authorities from over 70 countries. (NAN)