FCC to commence nationwide infrastructure audit for ongoing, abandoned projects –Chairman

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) is set to commence nationwide infrastructure audit for all on-going and abandoned projects across the country.

Dr Muheeba Dankaka, its Executive Chairman, said that this was with a view to ascertaining, as well as verifying the importance of such projects and their various levels of completion.

She disclosed this at the opening of a two-day workshop on, “Sensitisation and public enlightenment on socio-economic amenities and infrastructural facilities,” held on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Dankaka said,” the aim of the workshop is to integrate strategic partnership with critical stakeholders and advocate on balanced development in the country.”

She stated that the commission had devoted the greater part of its existence to the institutionalization and domestication of Federal Character principles in the operations of the Nigerian civil/public service, in fulfilment of its mandate.

“Interactions with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), over the years, have recorded considerable level of acceptance and compliance with Federal Character principles.

“With this level of compliance by the MDAs, the commission has decided to commence the implementation of its second mandate, which aimed at ensuring equitable distribution of socio-economic amenities and infrastructure nationwide.

“Since the policy thrust of this government aims at bringing about integrated and balanced development of the country.

” It has become obvious that the twin-mandates of the commission can provide a veritable platform for its actualization, “ Dankaka, explained.

She said that the task of the FCC was a pivotal one, requiring the participation of all stakeholders to brainstorm on issues that could serve as solutions, as well as answers to questions by citizens.

This, according to her, is to ensure a strong, virile and indivisible nation, based on fairness, equity and justice with a view to promoting national loyalty and fostering a sense of belonging among all Nigerians.

In his comment, Sen. Danjuma La`ah, applauded the management for organising the workshop that brings together critical stakeholders on board for a strategic partnership and sensitisation on the core mandates of FCC.

La`ah, who is also Chairman, Senate Committee on FCC and Intergovernmental Affairs, noted that the FCC action was aimed at enlightening the public with regards to the socio-economic growth and development of the various groups and segments of the country.

The workshop was declared open by Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Mustapha, who was represented by Dr Maurice Mbaeri, Permanent Secretary, General Services, observed that the focus of the workshop was one of the cardinal principles of President Muhammadu Buhari`s administration.

” No nation can develop without putting up the necessary infrastructure to spur economic growth and ensure self-reliance. The workshop should, therefore, come up with concrete resolutions to guide the federal government.

” This is to further ensure equity in the distribution of infrastructural facilities and social amenities in the country,” Mustapha, added. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...