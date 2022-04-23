FC Barcelona whip Wolfsburg before another women’s football record crowd

FC Barcelona Women were watched by a world-record crowd of 91,648 fans on Friday as they hammered Wolfsburg 5-1 in the Women’s UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Only last month, a record crowd for a women’s football match of 91,553 attended Camp Nou as FC Barcelona defeated Real Madrid Women 5-2 in the same competition.

It was another five-star showing from Jonatan Giraldez’s team, as the attendance record was surpassed.

FC Barcelona Women will head into next week’s second leg of the last-four tie with a comprehensive lead.

It was all thanks to goals from Aitana Bonmati, Caroline Graham Hansen, Jennifer Hermoso and Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, who scored twice.

FC Barcelona Women are the UEFA Champions League holders and look well placed to go on and retain their title.

French rivals Lyon Women and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Women face off in the other semi-final, with the first leg on Sunday.(dpa/NAN)

