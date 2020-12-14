FC Barcelona to face PSG in Champions League last 16

Barcelona will face Paris St. Germain (PSG) and former striker Neymar while title holders Bayern Munich are up against Italy’s Lazio in the last 16 of the Champions League after UEFA’s draw was held on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the draw took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The clash of Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona with last year’s runners-up PSG is a repeat of their remarkable meeting at the same stage in 2017 when Barca overcame a 4-0 first leg loss to beat the French club 6-1 in Spain.

Bayern will start as favourites in their tie but will be wary of Simone Inzaghi’s Lazio team who have reached this stage for the first time in 20 years.