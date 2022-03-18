FC Barcelona to face Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League quarter-finals

FC Barcelona were on Friday drawn to play Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2021/2022 Europa League quarter-finals as they continue their bid to win Europe’s second-tier event for the first time.

Barca have five titles in the UEFA Champions Cup/League and four from the defunct Cup Winners’ Cup, but have never won the UEFA Cup/Europa League.

Eintracht Frankfurt meanwhile won the UEFA Cup in 1980 and were semi-finalists in 2019.

The winners of the April 7 and April 14 tie will face the winners of West Ham versus Olympique Lyon fixture in the semi-finals set for April 28 and May 5.

England-based West Ham had ousted record winners Sevilla.

Italy’s Atalanta face German opposition again in RB Leipzig after knocking out Bayer Leverkusen in the last 16.

RB Leipzig had a bye after their opponents Spartak Moscow were suspended as part of sanctions against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

The winners of that tie will face Braga or Rangers who contest the remaining quarter-final.

The final is scheduled for May 18 in Seville.(dpa/NAN)(

