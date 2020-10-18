FC Barcelona sink to defeat at Getafe

FC Barcelona fell to their first defeat in La Liga under new coach Ronald Koeman as they lost 0-1 at Getafe on Saturday.

Getafe forward, Jaime Mata, sent goalkeeper Neto the wrong way from the penalty spot to score the only goal in the 56th minute.

This was after FC Barcelona midfielder, Frenkie de Jong, had been penalised for treading on the foot of Djene Dakonam.

FC Barcelona had played well in the first half and almost took the lead when Lionel Messi thumped a shot against the post.

Antoine Griezmann missed an even clearer chance before halftime, blazing over when through on goal unchallenged.

Their loss followed champions, Real Madrid’s shock 1-0 defeat at home to Cadiz earlier on Saturday.

lt also left FC Barcelona ninth in the standings with seven points after four games, a week before the ‘Clasico’ at home to Madrid. (Reuters/NAN)

