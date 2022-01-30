FC Barcelona sign Traore on loan from Wolves

January 30, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



Adama Traore has joined Barcelona on loan until the end of the season, in spite of the Wolverhampton Wanderers’ winger previously appearing close to signing Tottenham.

Traore came through Barca’s youth system before leaving Aston in 2015, and will now return to Nou at least the next few months.

The Catalan giants have an to make the deal permanent at the end of the season a fee reportedly in the region of 34.8 million euros (38.8 million dollars).

They will also cover the player’s wages.

Tottenham appeared to be on the verge of signing the 26-year-old until Barca stepped in, with his native Spain apparently Traore’s preferred destination.

Traore’s current deal at Molineux expires at the end of next season and Wolves were hoping to cash in on him in the January window.

Already, the Spain international has shown no intent to a new contract at the club.

He has managed just one goal and zero assists from 20 English Premier League (EPL) appearances so far this season, albeit from only 10 starts.

He be a replacement Ousmane Dembele.

Barca have continued to insist Dembele will be leaving the club before the end of the January window due to his own contract stand-off.(dpa/NAN)

Tags: ,