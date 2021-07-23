FC Barcelona present new signing Depay, as uncertainty still surrounds Messi

FC Barcelona officially presented striker Memphis Depay to the press on in an event at the Nou Stadium.

The presentation happened days after Depay arrived in Barcelona to put pen to paper on his new deal.

The Dutch international has joined Barca on a - deal from French side Olympique Lyon and has the release clause on his contract at 500 million euros.

Depay comes to Barcelona at the personal request of Barca coach Ronald Koeman, has previously worked with him at the Dutch national team.

He is one of the most important of the club’s new arrivals, also Kun Aguero and Eric Garcia from Manchester City and defender Emerson Royale from Betis.

The club still has to confirm that star striker Leo has signed a new contract after his deal expired at the of June.

In the past few days, French international Antoine Griezmann has been linked with a possible return to Atletico Madrid as Barca look to lower their wage bill.

The move is to help the Spanish giants in meeting financial play requirements.(Xinhua/NAN)

