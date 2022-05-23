FC Barcelona end season with dire defeat

By Olawale Alabi

FC Barcelona’s season ended with a whimper as Villarreal sealed a 2-0 LaLiga win at Camp Nou on Sunday.

The Catalan club’s spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League was secured earlier in May.

But manager Xavi will be disappointed his side have ended the campaign with just a solitary point from their final two games.

They went behind late in the first half through Alfonso Pedraza’s strike, before Moi Gomez sealed maximum points for Unai Emery’s men in the second half.

The result meant second-placed Barca ended the campaign a whopping 13 points behind champions Real Madrid, while Villarreal finished seventh.

Adama Traore flashed over and Ferran Torres was denied by Geronimo Rulli inside a bright opening 10 minutes for the hosts.

Barca looked the more likely to open the scoring inside the opening half hour.

But all they had to show for their dominance was a Sergio Busquets strike that flew narrowly over the crossbar.

The inability to take advantage of their superiority was punished four minutes before the interval as Alfonso Pedraza latched onto Daniel Parejo’s pass and steered past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Villarreal doubled their advantage in the 55th minute when Gomez lashed into the roof of net after cutting out Traore’s dismal attempted clearance.

Frenkie de Jong had an effort ruled out for offside late on as Barca tried in vain to find their way back into the game.

Results and standings in 2021/2022 Spanish Primera Division after final match day fixtures on Sunday:

Friday:

Rayo Vallecano 2 UD Levante 4

Real Madrid 0 Real Betis 0

Saturday:

Valencia 2 Celta Vigo 0

Sunday:

Elche 3 Getafe 1

Osasuna 0 RCD Mallorca 2

Alaves 0 Cadiz 1

Granada 0 Espanyol 0

Barcelona 0 Villarreal 2

Sevilla 1 Athletic Bilbao 0

Real Sociedad 1 Atletico Madrid 2

Team P W D L F A Pts

1 Real Madrid 38 26 8 4 80 31 86

2 Barcelona 38 21 10 7 68 38 73

3 Atletico Madrid 38 21 8 9 65 43 71

4 Sevilla 38 18 16 4 53 30 70

5 Real Betis 38 19 8 11 62 40 65

6 Real Sociedad 38 17 11 10 40 37 62

7 Villarreal 38 16 11 11 63 37 59

8 Athletic Bilbao 38 14 13 11 43 36 55

9 Valencia 38 11 15 12 48 53 48

10 Osasuna 38 12 11 15 37 51 47

11 Celta Vigo 38 12 10 16 43 43 46

12 Rayo Vallecano 38 11 9 18 39 50 42

13 Elche 38 11 9 18 40 52 42

14 Espanyol 38 10 12 16 40 53 42

15 Getafe 38 8 15 15 33 41 39

16 RCD Mallorca 38 10 9 19 36 63 39

17 Cadiz 38 8 15 15 35 51 39

18 Granada 38 8 14 16 44 61 38

19 UD Levante 38 8 11 19 51 76 35

20 Alaves 38 8 7 23 31 65 31

(dpa/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

