FC Barcelona confirm injured Fati has undergone another operation

May 7, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Sports



Ansu Fati’s injury comeback hit another setback, with FC Barcelona confirming the Spain forward had to undergo another knee operation.

Fati suffered a serious meniscus injury in November, having scored five goals across 10 appearances for Barca in all competitions.

He had initially been forecast to return in March.

But the 18-year- hinted in a social media post the end of that he may be facing a longer spell on the sidelines.

Having failed to return to training throughout April, Fati now gone under the knife yet again, this time for a revision arthroscopy in his left knee.

Barca confirmed in a statement on the ’s official website that the operation had been undertaken by Dr. Jose Carlos Noronha in Porto.

The Blaugrana have offered update on a timescale for Fati’s return.

But it will certainly rule the youngster out of Euro 2020, albeit his chances of making the rearranged already seemed extremely remote.(dpa/NAN)

