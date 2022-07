FC Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Franck Kessie on a free transfer following the end of his spell with AC Milan.

The midfielder has agreed a four-year deal with the Blaugrana, which was made official on Monday following months of speculation.

Kessie spent five seasons at San Siro, the first two of those on loan.

The Ivorian helped AC Milan to their first Scudetto triumph in 11 years in his final campaign with the club.(dpa/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp