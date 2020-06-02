FBN Holdings completes sale of Insurance to Sanlam

Share the news













FBN Holdings (FBNH) Plc and Sanlam Emerging Markets (Proprietary) Ltd (Sanlam) have announced the completion of the sale and transfer of FBNH’s 65 per cent shareholding in FBN Insurance (FBNI) to Sanlam.

The Boards of Directors of both organisation stated this in a divestment annoucement on Tuesday pasted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) web site.

The divestment announced was signed by Mr Urum Kalu Eke, FBNH Group Managing Director and Mr Heinie Werth, Sanlam Chief Executive Officer.

The statement said the divestment confers full ownership of FBN Insurance and its subsidiary, FBN General Insurance Ltd on Sanlam.

“This effectively confers full ownership of FBNI and its subsidiary, FBN General Insurance on Sanlam forthwith, following receipt of all relevant regulatory approvals.

“Both organisations had activated the shareholders agreement which provides pre-emotive rights to Sanlam.

“Accordingly, and as has been indicated in the Share Purchase Agreement, the effective date of the divestment is June 1,” the statement read.

NAN reports that FBNH had on April 15, officially notified the Exchange of on-going discussions with its partner Sanlam Emerging Markets to divest 65 per cent equity in FBNI Ltd.

FBNI was founded as Life Insurer in 2010, with a vision to be Nigeria’s first choice in risk underwriting, wealth preservation and financial security.

The company has grown to become one of the best insurance companies in Nigeria with a subsidiary that undertakes general insurance business, offering a broad range of investment and risk underwriting products.

FBNI, known and well respected for its quality of service, integrity, innovation and professionalism, was awarded the ‘Best Life Insurance Company in Nigeria’ for the past four years consecutively.

Sanlam Group has been associated with FBNI since it was established in 2010 and was the other shareholder.

Sanlam, with over 100 years experience and expertise in Insurance, Asset Management, Wealth Management and Investments is one of the leading Insurance companies in Africa. (NAN)

