FBN Holdings announces new board members

FBN Holdings Plc has announced the appointments of Mr Seni Adetu and Mrs Juliet Anammah as Independent Non-Executive Directors.

The company also appointed Mr Otu Hughes as a Non-Executive Director.

Dr Oba Otudeko, Group Chairman of FBN Holdings, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Otudeko said the appointments were subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said: “On behalf of the board, management and staff of FBN Holdings, I am delighted to welcome the trio of Seni Adetu, Mrs Juliet Anammah and Otu Hughes to the board.”

The chairman said the trio would bring on board their combined professional experience and expertise cutting across various industries and institutions of global repute.

“I am certain that these rich experiences will have immediate and long-term impact on the group and its subsidiaries across Africa and beyond,” he said.

Otudeko said that Adetu, a former Managing Director/CEO, Guinness Nigeria Plc, has 35 years of private sector experience garnered at the highest levels primarily with John Holt, Coca-Cola International and Diageo in various countries within and outside Africa.

“He holds a first degree in Chemical Engineering and Masters in Business Administration (with specialisation in Marketing), both from the University of Lagos.

“While Anammah is Chairwoman Jumia Nigeria & Head of Institutional Affairs Jumia Group.

“She is an experienced executive with over 28 years of professional experience including over seven years at Partner/Chief Executive level.

“Before her current role, she was the CEO of Jumia Nigeria. Prior to joining Jumia, she spent 16 years at Accenture and was the Partner managing Accenture’s Consumer Goods Practice in West Africa.

“She is a Pharmacist by training, she started her career in Sales & Marketing with May and Baker (Sanofi-Aventis) in 1991 before joining Accenture as a Senior Strategy Consultant in 1999,” he said.

Otudeko added that Hughes has over 25 years experience in operations and strategy, principal investment, mergers and acquisition as well as capital raising in both the US and sub-Saharan Africa. (NAN)

