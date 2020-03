By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

Four operatives of the Sokoto Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have received certificates of recognition from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, United States Department of Justice.

The Commission made the announcement on its Twitter handle @officialEFCC on Friday.

It gave the names of the officers as: Abdullahi Lawal (who is the head of the zone), Afanda Bashir Emmanuel, Aminu Umar Yabo and Naziru Aminu Shehu.