Fayose meets Ajayi, Ondo Dep. Gov., urges him to return to PDP

A former Governor of Ekiti, Mr Ayo Fayose, has urged the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Mr Agboola Ajayi, to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ado Ekiti by his Spokesperson, Lere Olayinka.

The statement quoted Fayose as making the call when he received Ajayi, the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate in the last governorship election in Ondo State, in his Afao-Ekiti country home late Friday night.

“It is important for him (Ajayi) to put the past behind, return to PDP and join hands with other leaders in the state to rebuild the party,” Fayose said.

The former governor described Ajayi as a force to be reckoned with in the politics of Ondo State, adding that the deputy governor would thrive better politically in ‘a liberal political party like PDP’.

“What I can tell you like a brother is that the past should be put behind you and the future focused on realistically.

“The best option before you now is to return to the PDP and I am encouraging you to give it a consideration, because you need the party and the party too needs a strong political character like you,” Fayose said.

Responding, the deputy governor commended Fayose for his “credible leadership in the South-West and in the country as a whole”.

He described the former governor as a clear-minded personality, who would say his mind, not minding whose ox was gored.

“I have come to Afao-Ekiti at this hour of the day to wish a friend, brother and leader a happy 60th birthday.

“Fayose is one person I have great respect for and I will continue to relate with him, because he is not someone who will not tell you something when he means another thing.

“His yes is yes and when he says no, he means no,” Ajayi said. (NAN)