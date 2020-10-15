Fayose commiserates with Governor Makinde over mother’s death

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose has commiserated with the Governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde over the death of his mother, Abigail Omojolagbe Makinde.

In a statement on Thursday, by his Media Aide, Lere Olayinka, the former governor, said “even though Madam Abigail Makinde died at the age of 81, no matter how old, no one will desire to lose a beloved mother.”

“I commiserate with Governor Seyi Makinde and his family members over the death of Mama Abigail.

“Having just buried my late elder sister, who died recently, I understand how painful it is to lose a beloved one, not to talk of a mother.

“I feel the pains of the Makindes especially the governor and I can only pray that God will console them and grant them the strength to bear the irreparable loss.

“The Almighty God will continue to make the memories of Mama Abigail Sweet and Glorious and her soul will rest in peace,” Fayose said.

