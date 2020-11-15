Fayose: At 60, I have forgiven those who betrayed me

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose has used the

occasion of his 60th birthday to forgive all those who might have

betrayed him in the course of his political journey, especially after

he left office in 2018.

Fayose, who urged all politicians in Ekiti State to forget politics of

bitterness for the interest and progress of the state, added that at

60, his desire was to be closer to God and be a preacher of His words.