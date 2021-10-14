Fayemi’s wife urges female students to abstain from sexual immoralities

The Wife of Governor, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, has urged female students to abstain from immoralities and all activities that can destroy future.

Fayemi made the call in Ado Ekiti a visit to the Christ Girls’ School, as part of activities to mark the International Day of the Girl- Child.

”Indulging in immoralities like activities, lesbianism and receiving gifts from male counterparts, which

lead to rape among others, should be avoided to secure your future.

”The current digital age had brought about exposures to crimes and immoralities among youths,” she said.

She warned female students against subscribing to nude pictures on the internet, which might further promote immoralities.

The governor’s wife pleaded with young schoolgirls to be God fearing, pay attention to studies and follow teachers’ instructions.

She distributed over 6,000 sanitary pads to the girls of the school and to all the girls schools across the 16 local government areas of the state.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor’s wife on Advocacy, Mrs Tokunbo Gbadamoshi, said that teenage pregnancy was inimical to a purposeful future of the girl -child, hence, it should be guided against.

Also, the Principal of Christ Girls’ School, Mrs Esan Oluremi, urged the government computers and laptops for the school’s ICT Laboratory to the students to study without distraction. (NAN) 

