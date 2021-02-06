Fayemi’s aide urges APC members to prioritise membership registration

Mr Olusoga David, Special Adviser on Political Matters to Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, on Saturday, urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to prioritise the on-going membership registration and revalidation exercise.

He gave the advice while addressing party members in his home town, Osan-Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

David, who was in the community as part of the mobilisation efforts toward ensuring a hitch-free and successful party registration, described the exercise as crucial toward achieving the desired electoral victories for the party in the nearest future.

He said his visit to the community was also to supervise the training of ward party members recruited for the exercise to achieve the desired objectives.

The governor’s aide, who expressed optimism in achieving the desired membership target and other objectives of the exercise in the state, called on party leaders to be alive to their responsibilities.

He visited Osan Ward and Osun Ward of the council where he expressed satisfaction with the level of preparedness for the exercise in the area.

“Some officers came from Abuja to train the party’s executives and officials who in turn passed the baton of training down to the local government areas.

“What is happening now is the training of personnel at the ward levels in preparation for the exercise scheduled to commence on Tuesday. That is exactly why we are here to supervise,” he said.

David used the opportunity to advise party members, especially the youth to imbibe orderliness throughout the exercise and shun acts capable of tarnishing their image and that of the party.

He also advised the people to ensure full compliance with COVID-19 protocols as laid down by the state action committee on the pandemic and President Buhari’s recently signed executive orders.

“We should remember that President Buhari recently signed executive orders which prescribed penalties for violators of the COVID-19 directives.

“We need to ensure full compliance with the protocols while discharging our responsibility when the exercise takes off fully next week,” David, a former Commissioner for Investment, Trade and Industry in Ekiti said. (NAN)