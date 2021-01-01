Fayemi’s Aide bags award as exemplary Journalist in government

Mr Wale Ojo-Lanre, the Senior Special Assistant on Tourism Development to Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has bagged an award for being an exemplary Journalist doing extremely well at his duty post.

This was given to him by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) B Zone on Thursday according to a statement issued by Ojo-Lanre on Friday in Lagos.

The statement said that the award was bestowed on him by Comrade Cosmas Oni, National Deputy President, NUJ , B Zone at the Ekiti State Press Centre, Ado Ekiti, during the inauguration of Comrade Rotimi Ojomoyela-led Ekiti state NUJ EXCO for a second term.

It said that Oni expresses the Union’s gladness with Ojo-Lanre’s activities, acts, and his diligence at his duty post, urging him not to rest on his oars as to whom much is given, much is expected.

Oni described Ojo-Lanre as an exemplary ambassador of Journalists in government.

He commended Gov. Fayemi for his appreciation and respect for the members of the fourth estate of the realm who he had saddled with various levels of responsibilities.

“It is noted that Gov. Fayemi is one of the very few Governors in Nigeria who do not only appreciate media practitioners but involve them at different levels of governance.

“We have distinguished Journalists such as Chief Akin Fasae, Olayinka Oyebode, Segun Dipe, Akogun Tai, Oguntayo Ogunmola, Jumoke Owoola, Asake Olawale-Cash and others who I cannot remember their names now.

“All are making us at NUJ, B Zone, proud of our professional members and appreciative of Dr Kayode Fayemi’s gesture,” he said.

Ojo-Lanre sad that he was grateful for the award and that his activities, acts and deeds since his appointment were based on the strategic guidance and policy direction of Gov. Fayemi and his wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi.

He commended Gov. Fayemi for being a philosopher and one who always exercised critical appraisal of every developmental issue for the benefit of the state

Ojo-Lanre dedicated the award to the governor for believing that journalists could function well outside the realm of the media. (NAN)